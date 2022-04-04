Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Novare Group has sold the 320-unit Skyhouse luxury apartment complex in downtown Orlando, Fla The Atlanta real estate developer sold the 23-story property to an unidentified California investor The purchase price was not...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate DiamondRock Hospitality Co has bought the 96-room Kimpton Goodland Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $1897 million, or about $197,604/room The Bethesda, Md, REIT acquired the property from an affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of S2 Capital has paid $127 million, or about $353,760/unit, for the Jupiter Isle Apartments, a 359-unit property in Jupiter, Fla The Dallas investor bought the complex from an affiliate of Northland of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Block Capital Group and Gicsa has sold two retail buildings totaling 24,925 square feet in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood for $23 million, or about $92277/sf Ruger Holding KG of Germany was the buyer...
Trion Properties has paid $491 million, or $196,400/unit, for Altamonte at Spring Valley, a 250-unit apartment property in Altamonte Springs, Fla The West Hollywood, Calif, company purchased the property from Robins Property Associates, which was...
Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...
Triangle Business Journal Friedlam Partners has paid $6335 million, or $158,375/unit, for the SoHo Apartment Homes, a 400-unit complex in Durham, NC The Teaneck, NJ, company acquired the property from a limited liability company affiliated with...
Triangle Business Journal L&B Realty Advisors has bought 18,500 square feet of retail space at the Twin Lakes Center retail property in Cary, NC, for $128 million, or about $69189/sf The Dallas real estate investment advisor acquired the space,...
Cincinnati Business Courier LXP Industrial Trust has paid $723 million for two properties with a combined 776,820 square feet in the 272-acre Logistics Park 75 industrial complex in Walton, Ky The New York REIT paid $49 million, or $9002/sf, for the...