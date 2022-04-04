Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media North American Development Group has broken ground on the PALMtower Residences at Arizona Center, a 352-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The West Palm Beach, Fla, developer is building the 28-story property at 440 East Van...
A total of 420 million square feet of industrial space is projected to be delivered across the country in 2022, which would make it the most-active year of development in more than 40 years, according to Marcus & Millichap In contrast, 284 million...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break in June on 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Granite Properties is developing the 26-story building at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple...
REBusiness Online CEDARst Cos is planning to build a 190-unit apartment property at 4135 Park Blvd in San Diego The Chicago developer is building the $744 million project in an opportunity zone, a designated area that qualifies for certain tax...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has completed the second and final phase of Legacy at Fitz, a 363-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo, about nine miles east of Denver Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and Griffin...
REBusiness Online EastGroup Properties Inc is planning to build Gateway Interchange, a seven-building industrial property with 655,400 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT is building the property at the northwest corner of Hawes Road...
South Florida Business Journal FedEx Ground has agreed to lease 501,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Medley, Fla The Pittsburgh logistics company, which specializes in delivering packages via ground transportation, is taking...
AZ Big Media A venture of Oxford Properties Group and EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $2634 million, or $17698/sf, for Chandler Airpark, a two-building industrial property with 148,830 square feet in Chandler, Ariz Oxford, of Toronto, and...
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...