Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break in June on 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Granite Properties is developing the 26-story building at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple...
REBusiness Online CEDARst Cos is planning to build a 190-unit apartment property at 4135 Park Blvd in San Diego The Chicago developer is building the $744 million project in an opportunity zone, a designated area that qualifies for certain tax...
The Real Deal Criterion Group has filed plans to build a 170,000-square-foot industrial project in Queens, NY The local developer bought the project’s development site, at 22-09 Queens Plaza North near Queensbridge Park, three years ago for...
Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on 349-unit second phase of the New River Yacht Club in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Truist Bank provided $99 million of construction financing for the property, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
CIM Group has provided $1367 million of construction financing for Ililani, a 42-story condominium development in Honolulu The property is being at 615 Keawe St, about a mile south of downtown Honolulu and a mile east of the waterfront at Mamala Bay...
Crain’s New York Business TOT Developers has filed plans to construct two residential buildings totaling 330 units in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY One building at 1826 Fulton St will have 212 units and include a 135-vehicle...