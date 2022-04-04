Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Scannell Properties is breaking ground later this month on 820 Crossing, a 335,004-square-foot warehouse property in Haltom City, Texas, about 55 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The Indianapolis company is building the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break in June on 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Granite Properties is developing the 26-story building at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple...
The Real Deal Local developers Lam Group and Exact Capital have lined up $1675 million of construction financing for the residential component of the Victoria Tower mixed-use project in Harlem, NY Slate Property Group provided the loan, which was...
REBusiness Online CEDARst Cos is planning to build a 190-unit apartment property at 4135 Park Blvd in San Diego The Chicago developer is building the $744 million project in an opportunity zone, a designated area that qualifies for certain tax...
The Real Deal Criterion Group has filed plans to build a 170,000-square-foot industrial project in Queens, NY The local developer bought the project’s development site, at 22-09 Queens Plaza North near Queensbridge Park, three years ago for...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on 349-unit second phase of the New River Yacht Club in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Truist Bank provided $99 million of construction financing for the property, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
CIM Group has provided $1367 million of construction financing for Ililani, a 42-story condominium development in Honolulu The property is being at 615 Keawe St, about a mile south of downtown Honolulu and a mile east of the waterfront at Mamala Bay...