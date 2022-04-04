Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lument has tapped Brian Sykes as managing director to head its new Boston office Sykes, a 30-year veteran of the multifamily mortgage business, has originated and closed more than $5 billion in loans during his career He will lead a team tasked with...
The Real Deal Local developers Lam Group and Exact Capital have lined up $1675 million of construction financing for the residential component of the Victoria Tower mixed-use project in Harlem, NY Slate Property Group provided the loan, which was...
Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on 349-unit second phase of the New River Yacht Club in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Truist Bank provided $99 million of construction financing for the property, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
CIM Group has provided $1367 million of construction financing for Ililani, a 42-story condominium development in Honolulu The property is being at 615 Keawe St, about a mile south of downtown Honolulu and a mile east of the waterfront at Mamala Bay...
Mesa West has provided $703 million of financing for the acquisition, by a venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, of a pair of industrial properties totaling 314,449 square feet near Los Angeles JLL arranged the floating-rate...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
Crain’s New York Business HUBB NYC Properties has secured a $100 million loan for its purchase of a 361-unit multifamily portfolio on Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West sides JPMorgan Chase provided the 10-year loan, which was...