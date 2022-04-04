Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 420 million square feet of industrial space is projected to be delivered across the country in 2022, which would make it the most-active year of development in more than 40 years, according to Marcus & Millichap In contrast, 284 million...
Rentvcom Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has agreed to lease 535,000 square feet of office space at Aperture Del Mar, a 780,000-sf property that’s under construction in San Diego JLL brokered the lease between the life-sciences company and the...
Opus Group will break ground soon on the 76,000-square-foot office property at 12400 Meredith Drive in Urbandale, Iowa, about 15 miles west of Des Moines, Iowa The two-story property will serve as the headquarters for WorldWide Logistics, a provider...
Dallas Business Journal Scannell Properties is breaking ground later this month on 820 Crossing, a 335,004-square-foot warehouse property in Haltom City, Texas, about 55 miles northeast of Fort Worth, Texas The Indianapolis company is building the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break in June on 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Granite Properties is developing the 26-story building at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple...
The Real Deal Local developers Lam Group and Exact Capital have lined up $1675 million of construction financing for the residential component of the Victoria Tower mixed-use project in Harlem, NY Slate Property Group provided the loan, which was...
REBusiness Online CEDARst Cos is planning to build a 190-unit apartment property at 4135 Park Blvd in San Diego The Chicago developer is building the $744 million project in an opportunity zone, a designated area that qualifies for certain tax...
The Real Deal Criterion Group has filed plans to build a 170,000-square-foot industrial project in Queens, NY The local developer bought the project’s development site, at 22-09 Queens Plaza North near Queensbridge Park, three years ago for...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...