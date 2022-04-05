Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Swift Real Estate Partners has paid $395 million, or $52480/unit, for 425 Pontius, a 75,267-square-foot office property in Seattle The San Francisco investor bought the property from an affiliate of Stephen C Grey &...
Orlando Business Journal Novare Group has sold the 320-unit Skyhouse luxury apartment complex in downtown Orlando, Fla The Atlanta real estate developer sold the 23-story property to an unidentified California investor The purchase price was not...
Lument has tapped Brian Sykes as managing director to head its new Boston office Sykes, a 30-year veteran of the multifamily mortgage business, has originated and closed more than $5 billion in loans during his career He will lead a team tasked with...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate DiamondRock Hospitality Co has bought the 96-room Kimpton Goodland Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $1897 million, or about $197,604/room The Bethesda, Md, REIT acquired the property from an affiliate of...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $645 million of financing for the purchase of Ascent at Papago Park, a 270-unit apartment property in Phoenix Decron Properties of Los Angeles bought the property from MG Properties...
KABR Group has acquired two multifamily properties totaling 116 units in Stamford, Conn, for $413 million, or $356,034/unit Navarino Capital Management of Bridgeport, Conn, sold the property and was represented by JLL Capital Markets KABR, of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of S2 Capital has paid $127 million, or about $353,760/unit, for the Jupiter Isle Apartments, a 359-unit property in Jupiter, Fla The Dallas investor bought the complex from an affiliate of Northland of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Block Capital Group and Gicsa has sold two retail buildings totaling 24,925 square feet in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood for $23 million, or about $92277/sf Ruger Holding KG of Germany was the buyer...
The Real Deal Local developers Lam Group and Exact Capital have lined up $1675 million of construction financing for the residential component of the Victoria Tower mixed-use project in Harlem, NY Slate Property Group provided the loan, which was...