Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of GID Investment Advisers has paid $107 million, or about $232,609/unit, for Park at Peachtree Corners, a 460-unit apartment complex in suburban Atlanta The Boston investment and development company bought...
The housing-finance agency has launched its Expanded Housing Choice lending program to incentivize borrowers to accept US Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Vouchers at properties that previously had not accepted them The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Duke Realty Corp has sold a 112,000-square-foot property in the Tampa Regional Industrial Park in Gibsonton, Fla, for $55 million, or about $49107/sf The Indianapolis company was represented in the deal by Cushman &...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of DSF Group has purchased Countryside Village, a 448-unit apartment community in Manchester, NH, for $1215 million, or $271,205/unit CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of both the Boston-based buyer and seller, an...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $435 million of financing for the construction of 4135 Park Blvd, a 190-unit apartment project in San Diego The three-year loan was provided by an unnamed national bank CEDARst Cos of Chicago is building the...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought Legends on Lake Highlands, a 356-unit apartment property in Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property has been valued at $237 million, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District...
Dallas Business Journal Acram Group and Oak Hill Advisors have paid $1143 million, or about $18616/sf, for the 614,000-square-foot Spectrum Center office property in Dallas The venture of New York investors bought the two-building property from...
Dallas Business Journal Tides Equities has lined up $9414 million of acquisition financing for Ladera, a 500-unit apartment property in Dallas Berkadia arranged the three-year bridge loan, which carries a 315 percent interest rate and amortizes over...
Hartford Business Journal Beachwold Residential LLC has purchased The Pointe at Dorset Crossing, a 168-unit apartment property in Simsbury, Conn, for $48 million, or $285,714/ unit Dorset Crossing Apartments LLC sold the property, at 55 Dorset...