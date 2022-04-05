Log In or Subscribe to read more
Strawberry Fields REIT, a year-old company specializing in triple-net leased, skilled-nursing and other healthcare-related properties, has filed to go public But it's doing so in an unusual way Certain existing investors have registered to sell up...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc is looking to supercharge its purchase of grocery-anchored shopping centers It's formed a venture with London investment manager Pantheon and another institutional investor that has the capacity to make more than $1 billion...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Yakov Cohen of North Miami Beach, Fla, have bought a 62,491-square-foot retail center in Kendall, Fla, for $315 million, or about $50407/sf The Centre at Kendall Town Center, which is managed by...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $18 billion of equity in January and February, according to an estimate by Blue Vault Partners That amounts to 51 percent of the $356 billion raised by the entire non-traded REIT sector during that time...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 27 loans totaling $193 billion last year, with $650 million of that coming in the final quarter That's up from $5263 million in 2020, but fell short of the $29 billion it originated in 2019, before the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cedar Realty Trust is selling itself in a series of transactions for a total of $12 billion The Massapequa, NY, REIT, is selling 33 grocery-anchored shopping centers to a venture of a DRA Advisors-managed...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has completed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp and has sold a 39 percent stake in 95 of Monmouth’s 126 properties to an institutional investor for $587 million The Newton, Mass,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has struck a deal to buy Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 44 apartment properties and 54 retail properties in the southeastern United States in a deal...
Vornado Realty Trust last year leased 225 million square feet of office space in New York City at rents starting at $8326/sf, and 229,000 sf of retail space at rents starting at $14544/sf That compares to 2020, when it had leased 223 million sf of...