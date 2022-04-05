Log In or Subscribe to read more
Opus Group will break ground soon on the 76,000-square-foot office property at 12400 Meredith Drive in Urbandale, Iowa, about 15 miles west of Des Moines, Iowa The two-story property will serve as the headquarters for WorldWide Logistics, a provider...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...
Cincinnati Business Courier LXP Industrial Trust has paid $723 million for two properties with a combined 776,820 square feet in the 272-acre Logistics Park 75 industrial complex in Walton, Ky The New York REIT paid $49 million, or $9002/sf, for the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of UBS Asset Management and Transwestern Development Co is offering for sale 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas JLL has been tapped to...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
Crain’s Chicago Business Fortinet has paid $208 million, or $22128/sf, for the 94,000-square-foot office property at 564 West Randolph St in Chicago The Sunnyvale, Calif, cybersecurity solutions company purchased the property from an affiliate...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management is offering for sale the 239-room La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Chicago The local office of Hodges Ward Elliott was hired to market the property, at 1 South...
Kansas Business Center Austin Park LLC has proposed building the 606-unit University Park Apartments at the corner of 163rd Street and University Drive in Olathe, Kan, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kan The property will have 32...
The Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, La, just outside of Shreveport, La, formally has been placed on the sales market by Rialto Capital Advisors, the special servicer that's been handling the property's $40 million loan for nearly two years The...