Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
The housing-finance agency has launched its Expanded Housing Choice lending program to incentivize borrowers to accept US Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Vouchers at properties that previously had not accepted them The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An unidentified private investor has paid $802 million, or about $215,591/unit, for the 372-unit Genesis Apartments in Clearwater, Fla The seller was not disclosed CBRE Capital Markets’ debt and structured finance...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $435 million of financing for the construction of 4135 Park Blvd, a 190-unit apartment project in San Diego The three-year loan was provided by an unnamed national bank CEDARst Cos of Chicago is building the...
Dallas Business Journal Tides Equities has lined up $9414 million of acquisition financing for Ladera, a 500-unit apartment property in Dallas Berkadia arranged the three-year bridge loan, which carries a 315 percent interest rate and amortizes over...
Hartford Business Journal Beachwold Residential LLC has purchased The Pointe at Dorset Crossing, a 168-unit apartment property in Simsbury, Conn, for $48 million, or $285,714/ unit Dorset Crossing Apartments LLC sold the property, at 55 Dorset...
Lument has tapped Brian Sykes as managing director to head its new Boston office Sykes, a 30-year veteran of the multifamily mortgage business, has originated and closed more than $5 billion in loans during his career He will lead a team tasked with...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank has provided $645 million of financing for the purchase of Ascent at Papago Park, a 270-unit apartment property in Phoenix Decron Properties of Los Angeles bought the property from MG Properties...
The Real Deal Local developers Lam Group and Exact Capital have lined up $1675 million of construction financing for the residential component of the Victoria Tower mixed-use project in Harlem, NY Slate Property Group provided the loan, which was...