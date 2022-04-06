Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Logistics Property Co will break ground soon on two industrial properties with a combined 663,867 square feet in Aurora, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The local developer is building a 392,933-sf property on a 307-acre site...
Crain’s Chicago Business Stockbridge Capital Group is offering for sale the 116,879-square-foot office building at 600 West Jackson Blvd in Chicago The San Francisco investment management firm hired Cushman & Wakefield’s local office...
A total of 420 million square feet of industrial space is projected to be delivered across the country in 2022, which would make it the most-active year of development in more than 40 years, according to Marcus & Millichap In contrast, 284 million...
Rentvcom Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has agreed to lease 535,000 square feet of office space at Aperture Del Mar, a 780,000-sf property that’s under construction in San Diego JLL brokered the lease between the life-sciences company and the...
Opus Group will break ground soon on the 76,000-square-foot office property at 12400 Meredith Drive in Urbandale, Iowa, about 15 miles west of Des Moines, Iowa The two-story property will serve as the headquarters for WorldWide Logistics, a provider...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break in June on 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Granite Properties is developing the 26-story building at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...
Cincinnati Business Courier LXP Industrial Trust has paid $723 million for two properties with a combined 776,820 square feet in the 272-acre Logistics Park 75 industrial complex in Walton, Ky The New York REIT paid $49 million, or $9002/sf, for the...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...