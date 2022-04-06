Log In or Subscribe to read more
MultifamilyBiz RangeWater Real Estate has acquired Legacy Heights, a 306-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Terrell Heights neighborhood The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style complex, at 1320 Austin Highway,...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $339 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix The loan retired Freddie Mac debt that previously had backed the property...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Charlotte Business Journal The Charlotte, NC, zoning commission unanimously approved a plan for a 10-story office building with a ground-floor retail component at Phillips Place in the city’s SouthPark neighborhood The 365-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of AHS Residential and EH Development has filed to build 608 apartment units in Miami The venture of local developers wants to build the property on a seven-acre site at 2100 NW 41st St in Miami’s Model...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown Properties has started work on the latest phase of the Ponce City Market mixed-use development in Atlanta The latest phase, which will total some 700,000 square feet, consists of a four-story building with 90,000...
Orlando Business Journal Code RE Partners has produced developing a 400-unit apartment property in northwest Orlando, Fla The Windermere, Fla, company wants to build the project, tentatively dubbed “Princeton Street Multifamily,” on 22...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Corum Real Estate Group and Fair Street Partners has paid $32 million, or $21333/sf, for the 150,000-square foot Macy’s department store at 1900 28th St in Boulder, Colo, about 28 miles northwest of Denver...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of GID Investment Advisers has paid $107 million, or about $232,609/unit, for Park at Peachtree Corners, a 460-unit apartment complex in suburban Atlanta The Boston investment and development company bought...