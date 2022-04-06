Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer AHC Inc, an Arlington, Va, affordable-housing developer, has named Paul Bernard as its new president and chief executive Bernard has spent close to 30 years working in areas such as urban planning, real estate development, public...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Charlotte Business Journal The Charlotte, NC, zoning commission unanimously approved a plan for a 10-story office building with a ground-floor retail component at Phillips Place in the city’s SouthPark neighborhood The 365-acre development...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown Properties has started work on the latest phase of the Ponce City Market mixed-use development in Atlanta The latest phase, which will total some 700,000 square feet, consists of a four-story building with 90,000...
Orlando Business Journal Code RE Partners has produced developing a 400-unit apartment property in northwest Orlando, Fla The Windermere, Fla, company wants to build the project, tentatively dubbed “Princeton Street Multifamily,” on 22...
The Real Deal Clipper Equity plans to develop two residential buildings totaling 650 units in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, NY The multifamily developer, which is led by David Bistricer, wants to put the new buildings at 2360 Bedford Ave, on the...
Dallas Morning News Wynne/Jackson is teaming with ProspectHill Group to buy 575 acres in Waxahachie, Texas, where they plan to build a distribution and manufacturing project Wynne/Jackson, a Dallas development firm, and ProspectHill, of San...
Austin Business Journal Link Logistics Real Estate plans to break ground in June on a three-building industrial project in Round Rock, Texas, about 18 miles north of Austin, Texas The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group is...
Houston Business Journal A venture of Growth Capital Partners and Phelan-Bennett Development is building the Westside 10 Industrial Park in the Houston suburb of Brookshire, Texas Growth Capital, of Birmingham, Ala, and Phelan-Bennett, of Houston,...