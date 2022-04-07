Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Dermot Capital has bought the Vitagraph, a 302-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY, for $180 million, or $586/unit Hampshire Properties sold the eight-story building The Brooklyn company had acquired the site on which the property...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal California Commercial Investment Cos has paid $27 million, or $30566/sf, for Westlake Plaza Center, an 88,334-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The local investment and management company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Portopiccolo Group has bought the 304-unit Riverside apartment property in Tarpon Springs, Fla, about 31 miles northwest of Tampa, Fla The Englewood Cliffs, NJ, private equity firm paid $4157 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal SkyHouse, a downtown Orlando, Fla, residential building with 320 units, sold for $10125 million, or about $316,406/unit Silver ND I LLC and Pier ND LLC, a pair of Beverly Hills, Calif, companies that share the same address,...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Berkshire has bought the Sophia at Abacoa, a 390-unit apartment complex in Jupiter, Fla, for $2025 million, or about $519,231/unit The Boston investment firm acquired the property from Heitman America...
South Florida Business Journal TA Realty has paid $363 million, or about $37813/sf, for 96,000 square feet of retail space at the Pines City Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Pines, Fla The Boston company acquired the space, at 10610, 10620 and...
MultifamilyBiz RangeWater Real Estate has acquired Legacy Heights, a 306-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Terrell Heights neighborhood The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style complex, at 1320 Austin Highway,...