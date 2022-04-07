Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Dermot Capital has bought the Vitagraph, a 302-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY, for $180 million, or $586/unit Hampshire Properties sold the eight-story building The Brooklyn company had acquired the site on which the property...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal California Commercial Investment Cos has paid $27 million, or $30566/sf, for Westlake Plaza Center, an 88,334-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The local investment and management company...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Portopiccolo Group has bought the 304-unit Riverside apartment property in Tarpon Springs, Fla, about 31 miles northwest of Tampa, Fla The Englewood Cliffs, NJ, private equity firm paid $4157 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal SkyHouse, a downtown Orlando, Fla, residential building with 320 units, sold for $10125 million, or about $316,406/unit Silver ND I LLC and Pier ND LLC, a pair of Beverly Hills, Calif, companies that share the same address,...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of GreenOak Real Estate and East End Capital has sold a four-story office building in Miami’s South Beach area for $5226 million, or about $36853/sf The New York investors sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Berkshire has bought the Sophia at Abacoa, a 390-unit apartment complex in Jupiter, Fla, for $2025 million, or about $519,231/unit The Boston investment firm acquired the property from Heitman America...
South Florida Business Journal TA Realty has paid $363 million, or about $37813/sf, for 96,000 square feet of retail space at the Pines City Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Pines, Fla The Boston company acquired the space, at 10610, 10620 and...