Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
Commercial Observer AHC Inc, an Arlington, Va, affordable-housing developer, has named Paul Bernard as its new president and chief executive Bernard has spent close to 30 years working in areas such as urban planning, real estate development, public...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Charlotte Business Journal The Charlotte, NC, zoning commission unanimously approved a plan for a 10-story office building with a ground-floor retail component at Phillips Place in the city’s SouthPark neighborhood The 365-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of AHS Residential and EH Development has filed to build 608 apartment units in Miami The venture of local developers wants to build the property on a seven-acre site at 2100 NW 41st St in Miami’s Model...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Jamestown Properties has started work on the latest phase of the Ponce City Market mixed-use development in Atlanta The latest phase, which will total some 700,000 square feet, consists of a four-story building with 90,000...
Orlando Business Journal Code RE Partners has produced developing a 400-unit apartment property in northwest Orlando, Fla The Windermere, Fla, company wants to build the project, tentatively dubbed “Princeton Street Multifamily,” on 22...