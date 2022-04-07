Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Champion Real Estate Co has bought the Campus Hill Apartments, a 267-unit student-housing property in Syracuse, NY, for $65 million, or about $243,446/unit The seller wasn’t disclosed The Los Angeles developer, through its...
Dallas Morning News PCCP LLC has sold the office and retail components at the Watters Creek mixed-use property in Allen, Texas, about 24 miles north of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles company sold the property to a venture of Charter Holdings and...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $587 million for a 27,636-square-foot industrial property and two development sites in Southern California, in separate transactions The Los Angeles REIT funded the purchases using a combination of cash on hand...
The Real Deal Dermot Capital has bought the Vitagraph, a 302-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY, for $180 million, or $586/unit Hampshire Properties sold the eight-story building The Brooklyn company had acquired the site on which the property...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal California Commercial Investment Cos has paid $27 million, or $30566/sf, for Westlake Plaza Center, an 88,334-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The local investment and management company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Portopiccolo Group has bought the 304-unit Riverside apartment property in Tarpon Springs, Fla, about 31 miles northwest of Tampa, Fla The Englewood Cliffs, NJ, private equity firm paid $4157 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal SkyHouse, a downtown Orlando, Fla, residential building with 320 units, sold for $10125 million, or about $316,406/unit Silver ND I LLC and Pier ND LLC, a pair of Beverly Hills, Calif, companies that share the same address,...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of GreenOak Real Estate and East End Capital has sold a four-story office building in Miami’s South Beach area for $5226 million, or about $36853/sf The New York investors sold the...