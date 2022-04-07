Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Dermot Capital has bought the Vitagraph, a 302-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY, for $180 million, or $586/unit Hampshire Properties sold the eight-story building The Brooklyn company had acquired the site on which the property...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal California Commercial Investment Cos has paid $27 million, or $30566/sf, for Westlake Plaza Center, an 88,334-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The local investment and management company...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Portopiccolo Group has bought the 304-unit Riverside apartment property in Tarpon Springs, Fla, about 31 miles northwest of Tampa, Fla The Englewood Cliffs, NJ, private equity firm paid $4157 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal SkyHouse, a downtown Orlando, Fla, residential building with 320 units, sold for $10125 million, or about $316,406/unit Silver ND I LLC and Pier ND LLC, a pair of Beverly Hills, Calif, companies that share the same address,...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of GreenOak Real Estate and East End Capital has sold a four-story office building in Miami’s South Beach area for $5226 million, or about $36853/sf The New York investors sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
South Florida Business Journal TA Realty has paid $363 million, or about $37813/sf, for 96,000 square feet of retail space at the Pines City Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Pines, Fla The Boston company acquired the space, at 10610, 10620 and...
MultifamilyBiz RangeWater Real Estate has acquired Legacy Heights, a 306-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Terrell Heights neighborhood The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style complex, at 1320 Austin Highway,...