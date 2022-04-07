Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 116,000 square feet of office space at Atrium Corporate Center, a 483,000-sf office property in Rolling Meadows, Ill JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the...
A total of 420 million square feet of industrial space is projected to be delivered across the country in 2022, which would make it the most-active year of development in more than 40 years, according to Marcus & Millichap In contrast, 284 million...
Rentvcom Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has agreed to lease 535,000 square feet of office space at Aperture Del Mar, a 780,000-sf property that’s under construction in San Diego JLL brokered the lease between the life-sciences company and the...
Dallas Morning News Ground is scheduled to break in June on 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Granite Properties is developing the 26-story building at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Maple...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance ballooned by more than 88 percent in the first quarter, to $2902 billion, driven by single-borrower transactions But issuance during last year's first quarter was just getting restarted after lenders held back...
South Florida Business Journal FedEx Ground has agreed to lease 501,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Medley, Fla The Pittsburgh logistics company, which specializes in delivering packages via ground transportation, is taking...
Stonehill Strategic Capital last year funded 30 loans totaling $822 million, making it among the country’s most-active lenders against hotels The Atlanta investment manager, an affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group, indicated it would remain...
REBusiness Online Kuehne + Nagel has renewed two industrial leases totaling 115,395 square feet in Plainfield, Ill The Switzerland-based logistics company renewed its 59,895-sf lease at Gateway Industrial III, with 160,230 sf at 1025 Columbia Road,...
Monthly median rents at one-bedroom apartment units across the country have increased by 25 percent so far this year, outpacing the 19 percent growth rate during the same period a year ago, according to Zumpercom Median rents are now $1,400 That's...