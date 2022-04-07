Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Portopiccolo Group has bought the 304-unit Riverside apartment property in Tarpon Springs, Fla, about 31 miles northwest of Tampa, Fla The Englewood Cliffs, NJ, private equity firm paid $4157 million, or...
Orlando Business Journal SkyHouse, a downtown Orlando, Fla, residential building with 320 units, sold for $10125 million, or about $316,406/unit Silver ND I LLC and Pier ND LLC, a pair of Beverly Hills, Calif, companies that share the same address,...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of GreenOak Real Estate and East End Capital has sold a four-story office building in Miami’s South Beach area for $5226 million, or about $36853/sf The New York investors sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Berkshire has bought the Sophia at Abacoa, a 390-unit apartment complex in Jupiter, Fla, for $2025 million, or about $519,231/unit The Boston investment firm acquired the property from Heitman America...
South Florida Business Journal TA Realty has paid $363 million, or about $37813/sf, for 96,000 square feet of retail space at the Pines City Center mixed-use project in Pembroke Pines, Fla The Boston company acquired the space, at 10610, 10620 and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $339 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix The loan retired Freddie Mac debt that previously had backed the property...