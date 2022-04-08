Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Ekstein Tolbert Development has begun construction of its $76 million multifamily project in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to build a 20-story building with 107 units at 1333 Broadway A total of 30 percent of the...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital has paid $429 million, or $335,156/unit, for the Sky Pointe Retirement Resort, a 55-and-older community with 128 units in Littleton, Colo The Greenwich, Conn, investment firm purchased...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
San Antonio Business Journal The San Antonio City Council has approved a revised plan to build a hotel and residential project on the former World’s Fair site The $340 million project is being built by a venture of Zachry Hospitality and the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is breaking ground next month on a 7198,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Nacogdoches, Texas, property management company is constructing the two-building property at...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal California Commercial Investment Cos has paid $27 million, or $30566/sf, for Westlake Plaza Center, an 88,334-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The local investment and management company...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...