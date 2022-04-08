Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
Houston Business Journal First National Realty Partners has bought Champions Village, a 383,000-square-foot retail property in Houston The Red Bank, NJ, company bought the property from New Market Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Preferred Apartment...
Houston Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought Willowbrook Plaza, a 384,858-square-foot shopping center in Houston, for $378 million, or about $9822/sf The Miami real estate firm acquired the retail property from Site Centers Corp, a...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is breaking ground next month on a 7198,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Nacogdoches, Texas, property management company is constructing the two-building property at...
Dallas Morning News PCCP LLC has sold the office and retail components at the Watters Creek mixed-use property in Allen, Texas, about 24 miles north of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles company sold the property to a venture of Charter Holdings and...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
MultifamilyBiz RangeWater Real Estate has acquired Legacy Heights, a 306-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Terrell Heights neighborhood The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style complex, at 1320 Austin Highway,...