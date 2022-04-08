Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Waterton has acquired the Verona at Boynton Beach, a 216-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $80 million, or about $370,370/unit The Chicago investor bought the property from Robbins Property Associates...
South Florida Business Journal Ascend Properties has broken ground on Metropolitan Coral Square, a 204-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer recently bought the project’s 396-acre development site, at the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pantzer Properties has paid $665 million, or about $488,971/unit, for Solera at City Centre, a 136-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The New York company purchased the four-story...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital has paid $429 million, or $335,156/unit, for the Sky Pointe Retirement Resort, a 55-and-older community with 128 units in Littleton, Colo The Greenwich, Conn, investment firm purchased...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has bought a 354-unit apartment building at 140 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $266 million, or $751,412/unit The New York company bought the property from Equity Residential, a Chicago...
Houston Business Journal First National Realty Partners has bought Champions Village, a 383,000-square-foot retail property in Houston The Red Bank, NJ, company bought the property from New Market Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Preferred Apartment...
Houston Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought Willowbrook Plaza, a 384,858-square-foot shopping center in Houston, for $378 million, or about $9822/sf The Miami real estate firm acquired the retail property from Site Centers Corp, a...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $208 million, or $13180/sf, for a 157,820-square-foot industrial property at the Interstate South Logistics Park in Lakeville, Minn The New York pension fund investor purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...