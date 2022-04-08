Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and GSP Development has proposed building a 362-unit apartment property at 301 South Green St in Chicago The development site is currently home to a parking lot and a two-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Waterton has acquired the Verona at Boynton Beach, a 216-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $80 million, or about $370,370/unit The Chicago investor bought the property from Robbins Property Associates...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pantzer Properties has paid $665 million, or about $488,971/unit, for Solera at City Centre, a 136-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The New York company purchased the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Cambridge Lansdowne has bought the 70-room Urbanica Meridian Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla, for $305 million, or about $435,714/room The Miami investment firm purchased the property from Urbanica, also of Miami Bradesco...
REBusiness Online Ekstein Tolbert Development has begun construction of its $76 million multifamily project in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to build a 20-story building with 107 units at 1333 Broadway A total of 30 percent of the...
Mile High CRE Legacy Partners has secured $106 million of financing for the development of Araceli DTC, a 236-unit apartment property in Denver JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through an investment manager, along with an equity injection...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
San Antonio Business Journal The San Antonio City Council has approved a revised plan to build a hotel and residential project on the former World’s Fair site The $340 million project is being built by a venture of Zachry Hospitality and the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...