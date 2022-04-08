Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has bought a 354-unit apartment building at 140 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $266 million, or $751,412/unit The New York company bought the property from Equity Residential, a Chicago...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
Houston Business Journal First National Realty Partners has bought Champions Village, a 383,000-square-foot retail property in Houston The Red Bank, NJ, company bought the property from New Market Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Preferred Apartment...
Houston Business Journal Mishorim Gold Properties has bought Willowbrook Plaza, a 384,858-square-foot shopping center in Houston, for $378 million, or about $9822/sf The Miami real estate firm acquired the retail property from Site Centers Corp, a...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...
Multi-Housing News Champion Real Estate Co has bought the Campus Hill Apartments, a 267-unit student-housing property in Syracuse, NY, for $65 million, or about $243,446/unit The seller wasn’t disclosed The Los Angeles developer, through its...
Dallas Morning News PCCP LLC has sold the office and retail components at the Watters Creek mixed-use property in Allen, Texas, about 24 miles north of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles company sold the property to a venture of Charter Holdings and...
Charlotte Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought Ardmore King’s Grant, a 357-unit apartment complex in Charlotte, NC, for $986 million, or about $276,190/unit The Tampa, Fla, multifamily investor acquired the property from...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $587 million for a 27,636-square-foot industrial property and two development sites in Southern California, in separate transactions The Los Angeles REIT funded the purchases using a combination of cash on hand...