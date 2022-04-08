Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal The San Antonio City Council has approved a revised plan to build a hotel and residential project on the former World’s Fair site The $340 million project is being built by a venture of Zachry Hospitality and the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $208 million, or $13180/sf, for a 157,820-square-foot industrial property at the Interstate South Logistics Park in Lakeville, Minn The New York pension fund investor purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The national self-storage property sector is hot, but no market is attracting more interest from investors than New York City The average price paid for a self-storage property there jumped 77 percent last year,...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners is breaking ground next month on a 7198,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas The Nacogdoches, Texas, property management company is constructing the two-building property at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
Commercial Observer AHC Inc, an Arlington, Va, affordable-housing developer, has named Paul Bernard as its new president and chief executive Bernard has spent close to 30 years working in areas such as urban planning, real estate development, public...