Chicago Business Journal Mango Shadow LLC has paid $44 million, or $271,604/unit, for Winfield Station, a 162-unit apartment property in Winfield, Ill The limited liability company managed by MT AliNiazee purchased the property as part of a 1031...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and GSP Development has proposed building a 362-unit apartment property at 301 South Green St in Chicago The development site is currently home to a parking lot and a two-story building...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $208 million, or $13180/sf, for a 157,820-square-foot industrial property at the Interstate South Logistics Park in Lakeville, Minn The New York pension fund investor purchased the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
Chicago Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 116,000 square feet of office space at Atrium Corporate Center, a 483,000-sf office property in Rolling Meadows, Ill JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the...
Multi-Housing News Logistics Property Co will break ground soon on two industrial properties with a combined 663,867 square feet in Aurora, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The local developer is building a 392,933-sf property on a 307-acre site...