Triad Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought four industrial buildings totaling 724,457 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $78 million, or about $10767/sf The Newtown Square, Pa, investor bought the buildings, which are part of the North...
Triad Business Journal SVN Parsons Commercial Group has paid $866 million, or about $5413/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings totaling about 16 million square feet in North Carolina The Boston company acquired the portfolio from Charis...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of GW Williams Co has paid $90 million, or about $365,854/unit, for the Nora, a 246-unit apartment property near downtown Orlando, Fla The San Mateo, Calif, investor bought the complex from GDC Properties LLC of...
Orlando Business Journal The Clermont, Fla, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan for a 112-unit apartment project in that city The proposal will now go before the city council ALP Investments LLC is listed as the landlord for the...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground soon on 1515 Corporate Crossing, a 300,000-square-foot warehouse property in Rockwall, Texas, about 26 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas company is developing the industrial...
Commercial Property Executive CapRock Partners has broken ground on the first phase of Palomino Ranch, a 24-building industrial property with 2 million square feet in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property at 1811...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and GSP Development has proposed building a 362-unit apartment property at 301 South Green St in Chicago The development site is currently home to a parking lot and a two-story building...