Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...
Orlando Business Journal The Clermont, Fla, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan for a 112-unit apartment project in that city The proposal will now go before the city council ALP Investments LLC is listed as the landlord for the...
REBusiness Online Dreamwork Management has paid $287 million, or $17334/sf, for Crossroads at Sunset, a 165,569-square-foot retail center in Henderson, Nev The Los Angeles company purchased the property from SS Capital, which was represented by...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground soon on 1515 Corporate Crossing, a 300,000-square-foot warehouse property in Rockwall, Texas, about 26 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas company is developing the industrial...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and GSP Development has proposed building a 362-unit apartment property at 301 South Green St in Chicago The development site is currently home to a parking lot and a two-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Ascend Properties has broken ground on Metropolitan Coral Square, a 204-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer recently bought the project’s 396-acre development site, at the...
REBusiness Online Ekstein Tolbert Development has begun construction of its $76 million multifamily project in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to build a 20-story building with 107 units at 1333 Broadway A total of 30 percent of the...
Mile High CRE Legacy Partners has secured $106 million of financing for the development of Araceli DTC, a 236-unit apartment property in Denver JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through an investment manager, along with an equity injection...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital has paid $429 million, or $335,156/unit, for the Sky Pointe Retirement Resort, a 55-and-older community with 128 units in Littleton, Colo The Greenwich, Conn, investment firm purchased...