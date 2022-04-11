Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ladder Capital Finance has provided $3135 million of acquisition financing against the 310,094-square-foot office property at 27 and 35 Waterview Drive in Shelton, Conn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its term It was arranged by...
Dynamic City Capital has completed its purchase of the 190-room Portofino Inn & Suites across from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, the last asset in the collateral pool of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2007-C32 To fund its purchase,...
Triad Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought four industrial buildings totaling 724,457 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $78 million, or about $10767/sf The Newtown Square, Pa, investor bought the buildings, which are part of the North...
Triad Business Journal SVN Parsons Commercial Group has paid $866 million, or about $5413/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings totaling about 16 million square feet in North Carolina The Boston company acquired the portfolio from Charis...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group, Lndmrk Development, Tricera Capital and TriStar Capital has proposed building an eight-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood The development venture last September...
Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 93-unit Ashton apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, at 2...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of GW Williams Co has paid $90 million, or about $365,854/unit, for the Nora, a 246-unit apartment property near downtown Orlando, Fla The San Mateo, Calif, investor bought the complex from GDC Properties LLC of...
Orlando Business Journal The Clermont, Fla, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan for a 112-unit apartment project in that city The proposal will now go before the city council ALP Investments LLC is listed as the landlord for the...