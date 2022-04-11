Log In or Subscribe to read more
Exact Capital has paid $59 million, or $69,411/unit, for the Isola Bella Apartments, an 850-unit affordable-housing property in Oklahoma City The New York developer purchased the property from Accord Interests of Austin, Texas The property, at 6303...
Dynamic City Capital has completed its purchase of the 190-room Portofino Inn & Suites across from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, the last asset in the collateral pool of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2007-C32 To fund its purchase,...
Chicago Business Journal Mango Shadow LLC has paid $44 million, or $271,604/unit, for Winfield Station, a 162-unit apartment property in Winfield, Ill The limited liability company managed by MT AliNiazee purchased the property as part of a 1031...
Triad Business Journal SVN Parsons Commercial Group has paid $866 million, or about $5413/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings totaling about 16 million square feet in North Carolina The Boston company acquired the portfolio from Charis...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group, Lndmrk Development, Tricera Capital and TriStar Capital has proposed building an eight-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood The development venture last September...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
RPT Realty has paid $104 million, or $204/sf, for the Crossings, a 509,749-square-foot open-air retail center in Newington, NH The New York REIT was represented by JLL Capital Markets in its acquisition The Crossings had been managed by KeyPoint...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of GW Williams Co has paid $90 million, or about $365,854/unit, for the Nora, a 246-unit apartment property near downtown Orlando, Fla The San Mateo, Calif, investor bought the complex from GDC Properties LLC of...