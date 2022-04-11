Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Ascend Properties has broken ground on Metropolitan Coral Square, a 204-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer recently bought the project’s 396-acre development site, at the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pantzer Properties has paid $665 million, or about $488,971/unit, for Solera at City Centre, a 136-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The New York company purchased the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Cambridge Lansdowne has bought the 70-room Urbanica Meridian Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla, for $305 million, or about $435,714/room The Miami investment firm purchased the property from Urbanica, also of Miami Bradesco...
Somera Capital Management has lined up $30 million of financing against Inn at the Pier, a 104-room hotel in Pismo Beach, Calif Sonnenblick-Eichner Co arranged the loan, which was provided by an unnamed life insurance company The loan pays a coupon...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided $27 million of construction financing for a 216-unit workforce-housing project that recently broke ground in Homestead, Fla AHS Residential is the project’s developer The property is...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $339 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix The loan retired Freddie Mac debt that previously had backed the property...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...