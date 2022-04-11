Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Dreamwork Management has paid $287 million, or $17334/sf, for Crossroads at Sunset, a 165,569-square-foot retail center in Henderson, Nev The Los Angeles company purchased the property from SS Capital, which was represented by...
Commercial Property Executive CapRock Partners has broken ground on the first phase of Palomino Ranch, a 24-building industrial property with 2 million square feet in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property at 1811...
Crain’s New York Business Viking Global Investors is in talks to lease 100,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave, a 125 million-sf office building in Manhattan Viking would vacate the 60,000 sf it currently leases at 280 Park Ave Brookfield...
Mile High CRE Legacy Partners has secured $106 million of financing for the development of Araceli DTC, a 236-unit apartment property in Denver JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through an investment manager, along with an equity injection...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital has paid $429 million, or $335,156/unit, for the Sky Pointe Retirement Resort, a 55-and-older community with 128 units in Littleton, Colo The Greenwich, Conn, investment firm purchased...
Chicago's central business district reported 589,058 square feet of negative absorption in the first quarter, according to MB Real Estate That's an improvement from the 942,016 sf of negative absorption recorded at the same time last year, but is...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal California Commercial Investment Cos has paid $27 million, or $30566/sf, for Westlake Plaza Center, an 88,334-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The local investment and management company...
Rentvcom DivcoWest has paid $1645 million, or about $1,147/sf, for 5000 Shoreline, a 143,400-square-foot office property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property from Johnson & Johnson CBRE arranged a $124 million loan...
Chicago Business Journal The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to lease 116,000 square feet of office space at Atrium Corporate Center, a 483,000-sf office property in Rolling Meadows, Ill JLL brokered the lease on behalf of the...