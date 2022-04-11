Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of GW Williams Co has paid $90 million, or about $365,854/unit, for the Nora, a 246-unit apartment property near downtown Orlando, Fla The San Mateo, Calif, investor bought the complex from GDC Properties LLC of...
San Antonio Business Journal Palladius Capital Management has acquired The Heights, a 270-unit student-housing property in San Marcos, Texas The Austin, Texas, real estate investment management company purchased the property, with 672 beds at 1101...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Lightbulb Capital Group has bought The Cooper, a 390-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The company, which is the family office of Los Angeles investor Jay Schuminsky, acquired the property from Lang...
Commercial Property Executive CapRock Partners has broken ground on the first phase of Palomino Ranch, a 24-building industrial property with 2 million square feet in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property at 1811...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Western Wealth Capital invested $13 billion in 25 apartment properties with 6,449 units in 2021, the highest yearly acquisition volume on record for the company The previous high was set in 2019, when the...
South Florida Business Journal Waterton has acquired the Verona at Boynton Beach, a 216-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $80 million, or about $370,370/unit The Chicago investor bought the property from Robbins Property Associates...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pantzer Properties has paid $665 million, or about $488,971/unit, for Solera at City Centre, a 136-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The New York company purchased the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Cambridge Lansdowne has bought the 70-room Urbanica Meridian Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla, for $305 million, or about $435,714/room The Miami investment firm purchased the property from Urbanica, also of Miami Bradesco...
Mile High CRE Legacy Partners has secured $106 million of financing for the development of Araceli DTC, a 236-unit apartment property in Denver JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through an investment manager, along with an equity injection...