Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ladder Capital Finance has provided $3135 million of acquisition financing against the 310,094-square-foot office property at 27 and 35 Waterview Drive in Shelton, Conn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its term It was arranged by...
Exact Capital has paid $59 million, or $69,411/unit, for the Isola Bella Apartments, an 850-unit affordable-housing property in Oklahoma City The New York developer purchased the property from Accord Interests of Austin, Texas The property, at 6303...
Chicago Business Journal Mango Shadow LLC has paid $44 million, or $271,604/unit, for Winfield Station, a 162-unit apartment property in Winfield, Ill The limited liability company managed by MT AliNiazee purchased the property as part of a 1031...
Triad Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought four industrial buildings totaling 724,457 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $78 million, or about $10767/sf The Newtown Square, Pa, investor bought the buildings, which are part of the North...
Triad Business Journal SVN Parsons Commercial Group has paid $866 million, or about $5413/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings totaling about 16 million square feet in North Carolina The Boston company acquired the portfolio from Charis...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
Morgan Stanley has provided $285 million of financing against the 93-unit Ashton apartment property in Jersey City, NJ The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, at 2...
RPT Realty has paid $104 million, or $204/sf, for the Crossings, a 509,749-square-foot open-air retail center in Newington, NH The New York REIT was represented by JLL Capital Markets in its acquisition The Crossings had been managed by KeyPoint...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of GW Williams Co has paid $90 million, or about $365,854/unit, for the Nora, a 246-unit apartment property near downtown Orlando, Fla The San Mateo, Calif, investor bought the complex from GDC Properties LLC of...