Ladder Capital Finance has provided $3135 million of acquisition financing against the 310,094-square-foot office property at 27 and 35 Waterview Drive in Shelton, Conn The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its term It was arranged by...
Dynamic City Capital has completed its purchase of the 190-room Portofino Inn & Suites across from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, the last asset in the collateral pool of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2007-C32 To fund its purchase,...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
HarborOne Bank and Berkshire Bank provided $3627 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the University Mall in Burlington, Vt, by a venture of Taconic Capital Partners and Eastern Real Estate Group The financing and sale both were...
South Florida Business Journal Ascend Properties has broken ground on Metropolitan Coral Square, a 204-unit apartment property in Coral Springs, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer recently bought the project’s 396-acre development site, at the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pantzer Properties has paid $665 million, or about $488,971/unit, for Solera at City Centre, a 136-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The New York company purchased the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Cambridge Lansdowne has bought the 70-room Urbanica Meridian Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla, for $305 million, or about $435,714/room The Miami investment firm purchased the property from Urbanica, also of Miami Bradesco...
Somera Capital Management has lined up $30 million of financing against Inn at the Pier, a 104-room hotel in Pismo Beach, Calif Sonnenblick-Eichner Co arranged the loan, which was provided by an unnamed life insurance company The loan pays a coupon...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...