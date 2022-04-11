Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of GW Williams Co has paid $90 million, or about $365,854/unit, for the Nora, a 246-unit apartment property near downtown Orlando, Fla The San Mateo, Calif, investor bought the complex from GDC Properties LLC of...
REBusiness Online Dreamwork Management has paid $287 million, or $17334/sf, for Crossroads at Sunset, a 165,569-square-foot retail center in Henderson, Nev The Los Angeles company purchased the property from SS Capital, which was represented by...
Dallas Business Journal Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground soon on 1515 Corporate Crossing, a 300,000-square-foot warehouse property in Rockwall, Texas, about 26 miles southeast of Dallas The Dallas company is developing the industrial...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Lightbulb Capital Group has bought The Cooper, a 390-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The company, which is the family office of Los Angeles investor Jay Schuminsky, acquired the property from Lang...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Western Wealth Capital invested $13 billion in 25 apartment properties with 6,449 units in 2021, the highest yearly acquisition volume on record for the company The previous high was set in 2019, when the...
South Florida Business Journal Waterton has acquired the Verona at Boynton Beach, a 216-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $80 million, or about $370,370/unit The Chicago investor bought the property from Robbins Property Associates...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pantzer Properties has paid $665 million, or about $488,971/unit, for Solera at City Centre, a 136-unit apartment complex in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla The New York company purchased the four-story...
South Florida Business Journal Cambridge Lansdowne has bought the 70-room Urbanica Meridian Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla, for $305 million, or about $435,714/room The Miami investment firm purchased the property from Urbanica, also of Miami Bradesco...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital has paid $429 million, or $335,156/unit, for the Sky Pointe Retirement Resort, a 55-and-older community with 128 units in Littleton, Colo The Greenwich, Conn, investment firm purchased...