Exact Capital has paid $59 million, or $69,411/unit, for the Isola Bella Apartments, an 850-unit affordable-housing property in Oklahoma City The New York developer purchased the property from Accord Interests of Austin, Texas The property, at 6303...
Dynamic City Capital has completed its purchase of the 190-room Portofino Inn & Suites across from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, the last asset in the collateral pool of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2007-C32 To fund its purchase,...
Chicago Business Journal Mango Shadow LLC has paid $44 million, or $271,604/unit, for Winfield Station, a 162-unit apartment property in Winfield, Ill The limited liability company managed by MT AliNiazee purchased the property as part of a 1031...
Triad Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought four industrial buildings totaling 724,457 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $78 million, or about $10767/sf The Newtown Square, Pa, investor bought the buildings, which are part of the North...
Triad Business Journal SVN Parsons Commercial Group has paid $866 million, or about $5413/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings totaling about 16 million square feet in North Carolina The Boston company acquired the portfolio from Charis...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of GW Williams Co has paid $90 million, or about $365,854/unit, for the Nora, a 246-unit apartment property near downtown Orlando, Fla The San Mateo, Calif, investor bought the complex from GDC Properties LLC of...
REBusiness Online Dreamwork Management has paid $287 million, or $17334/sf, for Crossroads at Sunset, a 165,569-square-foot retail center in Henderson, Nev The Los Angeles company purchased the property from SS Capital, which was represented by...
San Antonio Business Journal Palladius Capital Management has acquired The Heights, a 270-unit student-housing property in San Marcos, Texas The Austin, Texas, real estate investment management company purchased the property, with 672 beds at 1101...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Lightbulb Capital Group has bought The Cooper, a 390-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas The company, which is the family office of Los Angeles investor Jay Schuminsky, acquired the property from Lang...