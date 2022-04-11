Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has been appointed receiver for the Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, NM, which is encumbered by a $9061 million CMBS loan The 11 million-square-foot shopping mall is owned by...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $339 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix The loan retired Freddie Mac debt that previously had backed the property...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The $291 million loan against The Pinnacle at Bishop’s Woods in suburban Milwaukee has been transferred to special servicing, as the 248,175-square-foot office property has taken a hit in occupancy over the...
Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance ballooned by more than 88 percent in the first quarter, to $2902 billion, driven by single-borrower transactions But issuance during last year's first quarter was just getting restarted after lenders held back...
Redwood Capital Group has paid $8675 million, or $231,333/unit, for Reserve Eden Prairie, a 375-unit apartment property in Eden Prairie, Minn The purchase price was first reported in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Redwood Capital, a...
Crain’s Chicago Business Fortinet has paid $208 million, or $22128/sf, for the 94,000-square-foot office property at 564 West Randolph St in Chicago The Sunnyvale, Calif, cybersecurity solutions company purchased the property from an affiliate...