AZ Big Media A venture of Alliance Residential Co and American Realty Advisors is planning to build Broadstone Westgate, a 314-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The venture purchased the project’s development site, at 6770 North...
Portland Business Journal Moda has renewed its 100,000-square-foot lease at the Moda Tower, a 398,412-sf office building in Portland, Ore The 24-story property, at 601 SW 2nd Ave, was built in 1999 as the healthcare company’s headquarters It...
REBusiness Online Dreamwork Management has paid $287 million, or $17334/sf, for Crossroads at Sunset, a 165,569-square-foot retail center in Henderson, Nev The Los Angeles company purchased the property from SS Capital, which was represented by...
Commercial Property Executive CapRock Partners has broken ground on the first phase of Palomino Ranch, a 24-building industrial property with 2 million square feet in Norco, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property at 1811...
Crain’s New York Business Viking Global Investors is in talks to lease 100,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave, a 125 million-sf office building in Manhattan Viking would vacate the 60,000 sf it currently leases at 280 Park Ave Brookfield...
Mile High CRE Legacy Partners has secured $106 million of financing for the development of Araceli DTC, a 236-unit apartment property in Denver JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through an investment manager, along with an equity injection...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Wheelock Street Capital has paid $429 million, or $335,156/unit, for the Sky Pointe Retirement Resort, a 55-and-older community with 128 units in Littleton, Colo The Greenwich, Conn, investment firm purchased...
Chicago's central business district reported 589,058 square feet of negative absorption in the first quarter, according to MB Real Estate That's an improvement from the 942,016 sf of negative absorption recorded at the same time last year, but is...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal California Commercial Investment Cos has paid $27 million, or $30566/sf, for Westlake Plaza Center, an 88,334-square-foot office property in Westlake Village, Calif The local investment and management company...