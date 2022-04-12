Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital is planning to build a 16-story residential project with more than 200 units in Flower Mound, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer will start work this summer on the project, at...
Dallas Morning News Blue Star Land has filed plans with the city of Frisco, Texas, for a 525,500-square-foot office project The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed the 15-story...
San Antonio Business Journal The Bricton Group has completed the $36 million Marriott San Antonio Airport hotel, less than a half mile from the North Star Mall and about two miles from the San Antonio International Airport The property was the...
AZ Big Media A venture of Alliance Residential Co and American Realty Advisors is planning to build Broadstone Westgate, a 314-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The venture purchased the project’s development site, at 6770 North...
Chicago Business Journal Mango Shadow LLC has paid $44 million, or $271,604/unit, for Winfield Station, a 162-unit apartment property in Winfield, Ill The limited liability company managed by MT AliNiazee purchased the property as part of a 1031...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group, Lndmrk Development, Tricera Capital and TriStar Capital has proposed building an eight-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood The development venture last September...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
Cincinnati Business Courier Lakeshore Garfield, a local limited liability company, is offering for sale the 160-unit Garfield Tower Apartments in downtown Cincinnati CBRE is marketing the 16-story property at 111 Garfield Place It has studio, one-...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...