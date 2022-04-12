Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Architectural Surfaces Group has renewed its lease for 52,100 square feet of industrial space at 4850 East La Palma Ave in Anaheim, Calif The distributor and importer of stone is leasing the space for seven years Meanwhile, software company...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital is planning to build a 16-story residential project with more than 200 units in Flower Mound, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer will start work this summer on the project, at...
Dallas Morning News Blue Star Land has filed plans with the city of Frisco, Texas, for a 525,500-square-foot office project The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed the 15-story...
San Antonio Business Journal The Bricton Group has completed the $36 million Marriott San Antonio Airport hotel, less than a half mile from the North Star Mall and about two miles from the San Antonio International Airport The property was the...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Related Group, Lndmrk Development, Tricera Capital and TriStar Capital has proposed building an eight-story mixed-use building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood The development venture last September...
South Florida Business Journal Pacific Western Bank has provided $668 million of construction financing for the second phase of the Midtown Doral mixed-use project in South Florida Century Homebuilders Group recently broke ground on the...
Portland Business Journal Moda has renewed its 100,000-square-foot lease at the Moda Tower, a 398,412-sf office building in Portland, Ore The 24-story property, at 601 SW 2nd Ave, was built in 1999 as the healthcare company’s headquarters It...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A unit of Subtext Living has proposed building a mixed-use project in Tampa, Fla The St Louis developer plans to build the property on a roughly two-acre site at 2117 West Kennedy Blvd It will have 224 residential units,...
Orlando Business Journal The Clermont, Fla, Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a plan for a 112-unit apartment project in that city The proposal will now go before the city council ALP Investments LLC is listed as the landlord for the...