REJournalscom Ambrose Property Group has broken ground on a 232,960-square-foot industrial building at Fairfield Commerce Park, a 2 million-sf industrial property in Fairfield, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property on a...
Chicago Business Journal Mango Shadow LLC has paid $44 million, or $271,604/unit, for Winfield Station, a 162-unit apartment property in Winfield, Ill The limited liability company managed by MT AliNiazee purchased the property as part of a 1031...
Cincinnati Business Courier Lakeshore Garfield, a local limited liability company, is offering for sale the 160-unit Garfield Tower Apartments in downtown Cincinnati CBRE is marketing the 16-story property at 111 Garfield Place It has studio, one-...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and GSP Development has proposed building a 362-unit apartment property at 301 South Green St in Chicago The development site is currently home to a parking lot and a two-story building...
REBusiness Online Scannell Properties will break ground soon on a 477,115-square-foot industrial property at 1451 Sheldon Drive in Elgin, Ill, about 35 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis developer expects construction to be completed in late...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Nuveen Real Estate has paid $208 million, or $13180/sf, for a 157,820-square-foot industrial property at the Interstate South Logistics Park in Lakeville, Minn The New York pension fund investor purchased the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
REBusiness Online EQT Exeter has broken ground on Gateway Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Edwardsville, Mo The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager is building the property at 5710 Inner Park Drive, about 17 miles...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...