Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Efforts to take the 1,639-room Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago through foreclosure are progressing The 97-year-old hotel, at 17 East Monroe St, is encumbered by a total of $4275 million of debt,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
Crain’s New York Business The Blue Moon Hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side has been thrown into bankruptcy The 22-room property, which went on sale in August 2014 for $19 million, is owned by an affiliate of Randy Settenbrino, who is...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group is said to be transferring 1740 Broadway near Manhattan’s Times Square to the CMBS trust that holds a $308 million mortgage against the 601,000-square-foot office building The loan, securitized through BWAY...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...
Crain’s Chicago Business Hilton Worldwide has terminated its management agreement with Conrad Chicago, a 289-room hotel at 101 East Erie St in Chicago that is facing a foreclosure lawsuit The brand partner decided to leave after the...
SILivecom Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group and Sterling National Bank, which had provided senior financing against the Empire Outlets in Staten Island, NY, have filed a consensual foreclosure agreement with the owner of the 340,000-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rialto Capital Advisors is considering pursuing foreclosure of the $136 million mortgage against Poughkeepsie Galleria, a 12 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in the city of Poughkeepsie in New...
New York Post An SL Green Realty Corp unit has been hired by lenders led by Natixis to service the roughly $800 million of debt against the Times Square Edition hotel at 20 Times Square in Manhattan The financing has been in default and is slated...