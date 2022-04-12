Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office leasing activity in Manhattan totaled 568 million square feet in the first quarter, according to CBRE That was a 96 percent increase from the same period a year ago The strong year-over-year gain was...
Rentvcom Architectural Surfaces Group has renewed its lease for 52,100 square feet of industrial space at 4850 East La Palma Ave in Anaheim, Calif The distributor and importer of stone is leasing the space for seven years Meanwhile, software company...
REBusiness Online Simone Development Cos has purchased Triangle Plaza Hub, a 50,000-square-foot medical-office and retail property in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY, for $32 million, or $640/sf JLL Capital Markets represented the seller,...
Portland Business Journal Moda has renewed its 100,000-square-foot lease at the Moda Tower, a 398,412-sf office building in Portland, Ore The 24-story property, at 601 SW 2nd Ave, was built in 1999 as the healthcare company’s headquarters It...
Crain’s New York Business Viking Global Investors is in talks to lease 100,000 square feet at 660 Fifth Ave, a 125 million-sf office building in Manhattan Viking would vacate the 60,000 sf it currently leases at 280 Park Ave Brookfield...
REBusiness Online Ekstein Tolbert Development has begun construction of its $76 million multifamily project in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to build a 20-story building with 107 units at 1333 Broadway A total of 30 percent of the...
The Real Deal A&E Real Estate has bought a 354-unit apartment building at 140 Riverside Blvd on Manhattan’s Upper West Side for $266 million, or $751,412/unit The New York company bought the property from Equity Residential, a Chicago...
Multi-Housing News Champion Real Estate Co has bought the Campus Hill Apartments, a 267-unit student-housing property in Syracuse, NY, for $65 million, or about $243,446/unit The seller wasn’t disclosed The Los Angeles developer, through its...
Chicago's central business district reported 589,058 square feet of negative absorption in the first quarter, according to MB Real Estate That's an improvement from the 942,016 sf of negative absorption recorded at the same time last year, but is...