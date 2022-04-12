Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Residential has paid $92 million, or about $282,209/unit, for SteelHouse Orlando, a 326-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Dallas multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 750 North...
Triangle Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought Cadence at Cate’s Creek, a 270-unit property in Hillsborough, NC, for $755 million, or about $279,630/unit The Tampa, Fla, company acquired the complex from Ardmore Residential...
REBusiness Online Simone Development Cos has purchased Triangle Plaza Hub, a 50,000-square-foot medical-office and retail property in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY, for $32 million, or $640/sf JLL Capital Markets represented the seller,...
Exact Capital has paid $59 million, or $69,411/unit, for the Isola Bella Apartments, an 850-unit affordable-housing property in Oklahoma City The New York developer purchased the property from Accord Interests of Austin, Texas The property, at 6303...
Dynamic City Capital has completed its purchase of the 190-room Portofino Inn & Suites across from Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif, the last asset in the collateral pool of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2007-C32 To fund its purchase,...
Chicago Business Journal Mango Shadow LLC has paid $44 million, or $271,604/unit, for Winfield Station, a 162-unit apartment property in Winfield, Ill The limited liability company managed by MT AliNiazee purchased the property as part of a 1031...
Triad Business Journal Equus Capital Partners has bought four industrial buildings totaling 724,457 square feet in Mebane, NC, for $78 million, or about $10767/sf The Newtown Square, Pa, investor bought the buildings, which are part of the North...
Triad Business Journal SVN Parsons Commercial Group has paid $866 million, or about $5413/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings totaling about 16 million square feet in North Carolina The Boston company acquired the portfolio from Charis...
RPT Realty has paid $104 million, or $204/sf, for the Crossings, a 509,749-square-foot open-air retail center in Newington, NH The New York REIT was represented by JLL Capital Markets in its acquisition The Crossings had been managed by KeyPoint...