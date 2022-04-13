Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Grover Corlew has proposed developing an apartment building as well as a parking garage in Delray Beach, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, company is presenting its proposal to the city’s Planning and Zoning Board on...
Dallas Business Journal Addison, Texas, has hired AMLI Residential and Stream Realty Partners to build a mixed-use development in that suburban Dallas town A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year on the $472 million...
REBusiness Online Ethos Development has broken ground on the Moraine, a 160-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at 1402 Tacoma Ave, about 33 miles south of Seattle The eight-story property...
Cleveland Business Journal Hertz Investment Management is offering for sale Fifth Third Center, a 513,152-square-foot office property in Cleveland The Woodland Hills, Calif, investment firm had acquired it in 2015 for $538 million The property, at...
REJournalscom Ambrose Property Group has broken ground on a 232,960-square-foot industrial building at Fairfield Commerce Park, a 2 million-sf industrial property in Fairfield, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property on a...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital is planning to build a 16-story residential project with more than 200 units in Flower Mound, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer will start work this summer on the project, at...
Dallas Morning News Blue Star Land has filed plans with the city of Frisco, Texas, for a 525,500-square-foot office project The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed the 15-story...
San Antonio Business Journal The Bricton Group has completed the $36 million Marriott San Antonio Airport hotel, less than a half mile from the North Star Mall and about two miles from the San Antonio International Airport The property was the...
AZ Big Media A venture of Alliance Residential Co and American Realty Advisors is planning to build Broadstone Westgate, a 314-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz The venture purchased the project’s development site, at 6770 North...