Orlando Business Journal EPC Promecap Multifamily Partners V LLC has bought the Venue at Winter Park, a 432-unit apartment property in Winter Park, Fla, for $9465 million, or about $219,097/unit The buyer is a venture of Eagle Property Capital of...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group has broken ground on The Flats at Wildhorse Village, a 266-unit apartment property in Chesterfield, Mo The St Louis developer is building the $65 million project at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd, about 30 miles west of St...
Dallas Business Journal Addison, Texas, has hired AMLI Residential and Stream Realty Partners to build a mixed-use development in that suburban Dallas town A groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of next year on the $472 million...
REBusiness Online Ethos Development has broken ground on the Moraine, a 160-unit apartment property in Tacoma, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at 1402 Tacoma Ave, about 33 miles south of Seattle The eight-story property...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Residential has paid $92 million, or about $282,209/unit, for SteelHouse Orlando, a 326-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Dallas multifamily investor acquired the complex, at 750 North...
Triangle Business Journal American Landmark Apartments has bought Cadence at Cate’s Creek, a 270-unit property in Hillsborough, NC, for $755 million, or about $279,630/unit The Tampa, Fla, company acquired the complex from Ardmore Residential...
REJournalscom Ambrose Property Group has broken ground on a 232,960-square-foot industrial building at Fairfield Commerce Park, a 2 million-sf industrial property in Fairfield, Ohio The Indianapolis developer is building the property on a...
Dallas Morning News Realty Capital is planning to build a 16-story residential project with more than 200 units in Flower Mound, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Dallas The Irving, Texas, developer will start work this summer on the project, at...
Dallas Morning News Blue Star Land has filed plans with the city of Frisco, Texas, for a 525,500-square-foot office project The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed the 15-story...