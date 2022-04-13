Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $95 million mortgage against the 216,512-square-foot office building at 95 Morton St in lower Manhattan has transferred to special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors because it’s expected to default...
BH Properties has taken Plaza Centro I, a 283,454-square-foot retail center in Caguas, Puerto Rico, through foreclosure The Los Angeles opportunistic investor last October had purchased a $2358 million defaulted loan against the property, at 200...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Efforts to take the 1,639-room Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago through foreclosure are progressing The 97-year-old hotel, at 17 East Monroe St, is encumbered by a total of $4275 million of debt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent declined in March by just less than 2 percent, to $2163 billion, or 373 percent of the $57942 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc Delinquency...
Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded four classes of WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2011-C5, in part because of losses that could result from the ultimate resolution of the $6725 million loan against the Arbor Walk and Palms Crossing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Spinoso Real Estate Group has been appointed receiver for the Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque, NM, which is encumbered by a $9061 million CMBS loan The 11 million-square-foot shopping mall is owned by...
Crain’s Chicago Business Beitel Group has paid $111 million, or $167,673/unit, for Preserve at Woodfield, a 662-unit apartment property in Rolling Meadows, Ill The New York investor purchased the property from FPA Multifamily, which had...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
CBRE Investment Management has provided $339 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Rise Metro Apartments in Phoenix The loan retired Freddie Mac debt that previously had backed the property...